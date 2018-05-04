Breaking News

HUNTSVILLE, TX - JANUARY 26: Martha & Bela Karolyi watch from the side as their facility Karolyi Ranch was named an official training site for USA Gymnastics on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton)
    Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit

The attorney representing more than 150 of Larry Nassar's abuse victims says Martha and Bela Karolyi knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Nassar in 2015 -- not 2016, as the Karolyis claimed in a lawsuit they recently filed against two national gymnastics organizations.
Source: HLN

