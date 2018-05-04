Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit

The attorney representing more than 150 of Larry Nassar's abuse victims says Martha and Bela Karolyi knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Nassar in 2015 -- not 2016, as the Karolyis claimed in a lawsuit they recently filed against two national gymnastics organizations.
