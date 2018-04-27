Whistleblower: We tested messaging on Putin

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, former Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower Christopher Wylie said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only foreign leader they did message testing on while Wylie worked there before the 2016 election.
