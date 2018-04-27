Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Whistleblower: We tested messaging on Putin

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Whistleblower: We tested messaging on Putin

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, former Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower Christopher Wylie said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only foreign leader they did message testing on while Wylie worked there before the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

Cambridge Analytica (9 Videos)

See More

Whistleblower: We tested messaging on Putin

New Day

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, former Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower Christopher Wylie said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was the only foreign leader they did message testing on while Wylie worked there before the 2016 election.
Source: CNN