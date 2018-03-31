Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Alton Sterling
Alton Sterling

    JUST WATCHED

    Fired officer in Sterling case plans to appeal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fired officer in Sterling case plans to appeal

Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni has been fired for violating use-of-force policies in the Alton Sterling shooting, Chief Murphy Paul told reporters while also releasing four videos, several of which graphically show Sterling as he lay dying. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
Source: CNN

Alton Sterling shot in Baton Rouge (15 Videos)

See More

Fired officer in Sterling case plans to appeal

Anderson Cooper 360

Baton Rouge Police Officer Blane Salamoni has been fired for violating use-of-force policies in the Alton Sterling shooting, Chief Murphy Paul told reporters while also releasing four videos, several of which graphically show Sterling as he lay dying. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
Source: CNN