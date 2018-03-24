Activists, NRA wage ad war over gun reform

Students around the country have released an ad campaign for stricter gun control -- fronted predominantly by students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where 17 people died in a school shooting. The NRA has struck back with their own ad referring to one of the student survivors as childish. Lynda Kinkade has more.
