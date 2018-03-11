They are the veterans home shooting victims

The three women killed in a standoff at a Northern California veterans home Friday were dedicated to helping former and current military service members with mental health issues. Jennifer Golick, 42, Christine Loeber, 48, and Jennifer Gonzales, 29, were employees of The Pathway Home, a counseling service for veterans who suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that operates at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
