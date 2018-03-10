Audio contradicts deputy's account of shooting

Newly released audio from the Parkland, Florida, school shooting captures school resource officer Scot Peterson saying the shooter was "inside" the school, which the Broward County Sheriff's Deputies Association says contradicts Peterson's statement saying he believed the shots were being fired from outside.
