Shots fired at Central Michigan University

Police are investigating reports of shots fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school said at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, on its website and its verified Twitter account. A suspect is still at large, and everyone is advised "to take shelter," the school said.
