Ex-FBI agent: I don't buy ex-deputy's excuse

CNN's Phil Mudd says he's not buying the excuse offered by the lawyer for Scot Peterson, the former Broward County sheriff's deputy who was the school resource officer on duty, that Peterson did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because he believed the shooting was coming from outside the school buildings.
CNN's Phil Mudd says he's not buying the excuse offered by the lawyer for Scot Peterson, the former Broward County sheriff's deputy who was the school resource officer on duty, that Peterson did not enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School because he believed the shooting was coming from outside the school buildings.