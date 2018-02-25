Tapper presses sheriff on tone toward NRA

CNN's Jake Tapper asks Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel when he found out about the deputy who did not enter Stoneman Douglas high school during the shooting, and why the sheriff didn't disclose that at a CNN town hall with families and survivors.
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel when he found out about the deputy who did not enter Stoneman Douglas high school during the shooting, and why the sheriff didn't disclose that at a CNN town hall with families and survivors.