Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    'I wouldn't exist without immigration'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'I wouldn't exist without immigration'

Without their immigrant mothers, fathers and grandparents, they wouldn't be here. CNN asked people to share their family's immigration story. Despite some ancestors coming to the US without degrees and being unable to speak English, they went on to help build America and create strong, hard-working families.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

'I wouldn't exist without immigration'

Without their immigrant mothers, fathers and grandparents, they wouldn't be here. CNN asked people to share their family's immigration story. Despite some ancestors coming to the US without degrees and being unable to speak English, they went on to help build America and create strong, hard-working families.
Source: CNN