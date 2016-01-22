flint water crisis lead gupta dnt ac_00031308.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
The effects of Flint's lead poisoning disaster
Anderson Cooper 360
Dr. Sanjay Gupta visits with a family in Flint, Michigan, and learns how the contaminated water has harmed them.
04:59 - Source: CNN
Flint's toxic water 15 videos
flint water crisis lead gupta dnt ac_00031308.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
The effects of Flint's lead poisoning disaster
04:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
flint water crisis charges composite
Video Ad Feedback
Charges filed in Flint water crisis
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
flint gov snyder drinks tap water dnt _00004410.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Governor Snyder drinks Flint water
01:21
Now playing
- Source: WEYI
EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy, (R), and Gov. Rick Snyder, (R-MI), listen to members comments during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing, about the Flint, Michigan water crisis, on Capitol Hill March 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
EPA administrator doesn't admit culpability in Flint
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Flint Resident Lead exposure long term sidner pkg erin_00000105.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Flint resident lives in uncertainty after lead exposure
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Entrepreneurs of Flint
Video Ad Feedback
Another side of Flint
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama drinks flint water lead pipes replaced sot _00000614.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Obama visits Flint, drinks the water
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Flint Family Diaries orig_00005901.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Families live on bottled water
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
flint water crisis miscarriage sidner dnt_00003127.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Flint resident wonders if lead caused her miscarriage
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FLINT, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder speaks to the media regarding the status of the Flint water crisis on January 27, 2016 at Flint City Hall in Flint, Michigan. A federal state of emergency has been declared in Flint related to the city's water becoming contaminated. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Michigan governor: Flint crisis is failure in government
05:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Flint's water crisis has put a spotlight on the city's other issues, including poverty, unemployment and crime.
Video Ad Feedback
Flint resident fighting for clean water
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton flint water crisis SOTU intv_00001913.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton: 'We have to help Flint'
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
whistleblower flint legionnaires ganim dnt ac_00014211.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Whistleblower: State stopped Legionnaires investigation
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
snyder apology flint butted sot _00001827.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
Michigan governor apologizes for water crisis
00:54
Now playing
- Source: State of Michigan
lead poisoning ts orig cohen_00003529.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
What is lead poisoning?
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN