VA whistleblower explains 'secret list' (2014)
A VA hospital scheduling clerk claims she made decisions about who was treated on a "secret wait list."
VA whistleblower explains 'secret list' (2014)
ac griffin dnt la va wait times_00015312.jpg
Some vets waited up to 6 months for doctor appointment
71 year old U.S. Navy veteran, Thomas Breen.
Deaths tied to VA hospital's secret list
lead dnt griffin va report congress _00015319.jpg
VA whistleblower: They shut me up
VA west los angeles hospital Lead pkg 03 13
Sources: VA lying about wait times at LA hospital
ac dnt griffin whistleblower va hospital_00000000.jpg
Navy vet loses nose, blames VA delays
This May 19, 2014 photo shows a a sign in front of the Veterans Affairs building in Washington, DC. The VA and Secretary Eric Shinseki are under fire amid reports by former and current VA employees that up to 40 patients may have died because of delayed treatment at an agency hospital in Phoenix, Arizona.
VA restructuring, firing after scandal
