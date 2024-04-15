An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to see the US standing on the sidelines' if Israel goes to war with Iran, says fmr. US diplomat
Amanpour
Former US Ambassador to Israel, Daniel C. Kurtzer talks to Christiane Amanpour about the fears of a wider regional war after Iran's attack on Israel.
18:33 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
An anti-missile system operates after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Video Ad Feedback
'Hard to see the US standing on the sidelines' if Israel goes to war with Iran, says fmr. US diplomat
18:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Katyal
Video Ad Feedback
A historic first: A former president stands trial
15:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie left trump right SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Sanders responds to Trump's abortion stance: He's a pathological liar
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Sudanese security forces patrol in a commercial district in Gedaref city in eastern Sudan on April 3, 2024. Sudan's war has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than 8.5 million people, according to the UN. (Photo by Ebrahim Hamid / AFP) (Photo by EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'We are hurtling to a situation that is out of control,' says U.S. envoy to Sudan
10:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
'The spikes of justice': Yusef Salaam on his journey from Central Park Five to New York City Council
Video Ad Feedback
'The spikes of justice': Yusef Salaam on his journey from Central Park Five to New York City Council
15:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Aman Simpson
Video Ad Feedback
Controversial until the end of time: the legacy of O.J. Simpson
12:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Michelle O'Neill
Video Ad Feedback
'We know the value of peace': Northern Ireland's First Minister says, 26 years on from the Good Friday Agreement
11:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Bernie
Video Ad Feedback
'Not another nickel!' Bernie Sanders calls for end to Israel aid
17:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Sherman
Video Ad Feedback
Israel thumbing its nose at the entire world, says veteran diplomat Wendy Sherman
15:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants, hold placards during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, on March 26, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian militant Hamas movement. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'It's a failure' that Israelis are still held in Gaza, says daughter of hostage held by Hamas
14:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour solar eclipse
Video Ad Feedback
'The Woodstock of the cosmos': A physicist on experiencing a total solar eclipse
12:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Aganga
Video Ad Feedback
Consequence of Trump's threats will be violence, warns former January 6th investigator
06:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Youssef
Video Ad Feedback
'Middle Beast': Satirist Bassem Youssef re-invents himself with a worldwide comedy tour
15:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Rusesabagina
Video Ad Feedback
Paul Rusesabagina: "I helped human beings, I did not help Hutus or Tutsis"
14:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Scream Bloody Murder
Video Ad Feedback
From the archives: Murder and reconciliation in the Rwandan genocide
17:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN