KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. - In this view, Space Shuttle Columbia is almost dwarfed by the rolling clouds of smoke and steam across Launch Pad 39A. Following a flawless and uneventful countdown, launch of Columbia on mission STS-107 occurred on-time at 10:39 a.m. EST. The 16-day research mission will include FREESTAR (Fast Reaction Experiments Enabling Science, Technology, Applications and Research) and the SHI Research Double Module (SHI/RDM), known as SPACEHAB. Experiments on the module range from material sciences to life sciences.. Landing of Columbia is scheduled at about 8:53 a.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 1. This mission is the first Shuttle mission of 2003. Mission STS-107 is the 28th flight of the orbiter Columbia and the 113th flight overall in NASA's Space Shuttle program. [Photo courtesy of Scott Andrews] Date Created:2003-01-16
The families never had a chance to say goodbye. 'That's always haunted me'
CNN Original Series, Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight examines the 2003 Space Shuttle disaster across four immersive episodes. Co-produced by BBC and Mindhouse Productions. The final two episodes will air Sunday, April 14 at 9pm ET/PT.
The families never had a chance to say goodbye. 'That's always haunted me'
