'We know the value of peace': Northern Ireland's First Minister says, 26 years on from the Good Friday Agreement
Christiane Amanpour speaks to Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, 26 years since the Good Friday Agreement brought decades of conflict there to an end.
11:11 - Source: CNN
