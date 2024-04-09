Video Ad Feedback
'Their caution was my drive': Mamma Mia! creator on convincing ABBA to make the musical
"Mamma Mia!" The Musical celebrates 25 years on London's West End. Creator-producer Judy Craymer tells Christiane Amanpour the secret behind the show's success and if they'll be making a third movie.
Source: CNN
