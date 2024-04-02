Video Ad Feedback
Wife of imprisoned Russian opposition figure describes ongoing fear for his life
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Evgenia Kara-Murza, the wife of jailed Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, about the challenges she faces communicating with her husband and the campaign for his release.
