'Very significant': Israel investigative journalist reacts to strike on Iranian consulate
Ronen Bergman, staff writer for The New York Times Magazine, speaks with Bianna Golodryga about the attack on Iran's consulate in Syria, anti-government sentiment in Israel, and the situation at Al-Shifa medical complex in Gaza.
Source: CNN
