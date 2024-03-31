GPS 0331 A BLK Richard Haas
On GPS: Why the US and Israel are drifting apart
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
Richard Haass, former State Department director of policy planning, joins Fareed to explain the growing split over Israel's war in Gaza and over its settlements in the West Bank.
