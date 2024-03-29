Video Ad Feedback
Why this e-commerce founder is focused on fashion from Africa
CNN's Anna Stewart sits down with the founder of Industrie Africa, Nisha Kanabar, to talk about how the combination of e-commerce and a growing global interest in African fashion is paying off for homegrown designers.
05:14 - Source: CNN
