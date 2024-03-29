CTE bahamas video card
Video Ad Feedback
Call to Earth: Expedition Bahamas
Dr. Austin Gallagher, founder and CEO of Beneath the Waves, leads an expedition to advance their groundbreaking research with sharks and sea turtles in the Bahamas.
22:48 - Source: CNN
Call to Earth 148 videos
CTE bahamas video card
Video Ad Feedback
Call to Earth: Expedition Bahamas
22:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ealing beavers swimming
Video Ad Feedback
Wild beavers return to London's wetlands for the first time in 400 years
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lawrence Hylton video card 2
Video Ad Feedback
Photographer captures images of Hong Kong's thriving nocturnal wildife
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
baboon vid card 2
Video Ad Feedback
South Africans are learning to live with 'urban' baboons
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
avian malaria card
Video Ad Feedback
An outbreak of malaria is endangering birds in the sub-antarctic
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
06 Akikiki card
Video Ad Feedback
Saving the Hawaiian 'akikiki
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
seaweed card 1
Video Ad Feedback
The seaweed solution
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Undo rock card
Video Ad Feedback
Why farmers are sprinkling volcanic dust in their fields
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cotton-top tamarin card
Video Ad Feedback
Preserving a rare and elusive creature
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Golf ohio card 2
Video Ad Feedback
Rewilding a golf course
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
18 Neretva
Video Ad Feedback
Scientists are fighting to preserve this Balkan river
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mongolia dog card
Video Ad Feedback
How puppies can save Mongolia's grasslands
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wildlife Conservation Society thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Conservation leader urges people to reconnect with nature
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
living Seawalls card
Video Ad Feedback
How 'Living Seawalls' can help coastal communities
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bermuda snails thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Endangered snails bred in captivity are released into the wild
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
yellow crested cockatoo hong kong hnk spc intl_00011905.png
Video Ad Feedback
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bubbl card
Video Ad Feedback
Bursting the bubble on climate change
03:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mauritius card
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring a tropical island paradise
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
oceanways miami
Video Ad Feedback
Submarine that sucks plastic from the ocean tested in the US
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cte kris tompkins video
Video Ad Feedback
Why Kristine Tompkins is a rewilding pioneer
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CTE caterpillar video card
Video Ad Feedback
Why Mexico City needs more bugs
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indigenous sustainability rainforest card
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting the land of the spirit bear
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth africa gray parrot endangered species spc_00004107.png
Video Ad Feedback
Saving one of the world's most trafficked birds
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier card video
Video Ad Feedback
These photographers are working to protect the oceans
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mauritius fruit bat card
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists want humans and flying foxes to coexist
03:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kitasu Bay
Video Ad Feedback
This indigenous community created a marine refuge in Canada
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
whal thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
The conservationists guarding whales from ship strikes
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chester Zoo rare species baby boom c2e spc intl_00015828.png
Video Ad Feedback
The UK zoo in the midst of a baby boom of rare species
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
African penguin video card image
Video Ad Feedback
Conservationists are building ceramic nests to help endangered penguins
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Green school bali card
Video Ad Feedback
Bamboo school cultivates green warriors
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paula Kahumbu still
Video Ad Feedback
Paula Kahumbu: Voice of the wild
24:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sophie Green rhinos
Video Ad Feedback
Hyperrealistic paintings of animals promote conservation
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth brazil conservation endangered forest spc_00004511.png
Video Ad Feedback
The award-winning conservationist fighting to save a forest
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth ecotourism safari africa spc_00014408.png
Video Ad Feedback
Going green in one of Africa's top safari destinations
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth day oceans highlights wrap 2 spc c2e intl_00002130.png
Video Ad Feedback
'Protect our oceans, protect our future': Young people come together for Call to Earth Day 2022
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vreni haussermann patagonia fjords c2e spc intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting Patagonia's precious fjords
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ocean Cleanup Interceptor LA still
Video Ad Feedback
The 'Interceptor' capturing plastic trash at the source
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ganges flowers card
Video Ad Feedback
Cleaning up one of the world's most polluted waterways
03:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HK oyster reef card
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring Hong Kong's oyster reefs
03:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sylvia Earle card
Video Ad Feedback
Sylvia Earle: Diving for hope
24:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shalise Leesfield 1
Video Ad Feedback
The Australian teenager making the ocean safer for sharks
03:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cte saving california's kelp forests video_00042927.png
Video Ad Feedback
Innovative ideas to preserve California's underwater forests
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gina moseley cave geology c2e spc intl_00003308.png
Video Ad Feedback
How the world's northernmost caves could hold answers to climate change
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Genesis Butler
Video Ad Feedback
The 15-year-old activist on a mission to help the planet
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
namibia desert elephant video card
Video Ad Feedback
How Namibia's elephants have adapted to life in the desert
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south africa plastic pollution litterboom project c2e spc intl_00004612.png
Video Ad Feedback
South Africa is battling plastic pollution in its rivers
04:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Listening to our planet
Video Ad Feedback
Listening to our planet
22:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Card image elephant acoustics
Video Ad Feedback
Sound could help to avert human-elephant conflict in India
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black cocktaoo card
Video Ad Feedback
Why sound can be vital in understanding elusive species
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michel Andre profile shot
Video Ad Feedback
This man has made it his mission to listen to the Earth
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
call to earth day 2022 explainer spc intl_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
What is Call to Earth Day 2022?
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bonaire card image
Video Ad Feedback
A tiny Caribbean island is reviving its coral reefs
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twilight zone 11.1
Video Ad Feedback
Scuba diving scientist shines a light on the world's deep sea reefs
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bamboo shark thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
Bamboo shark breeding helps repopulate Thailand's reefs
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maya Bay video thumbnail
Video Ad Feedback
How Thailand's most famous bay recovered from the brink of ecological catastrophe
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pangollin cte video card
Video Ad Feedback
This rescue center is helping the world's most trafficked mammal
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A veiled chameleon, Chamaeleo calyptratus, at Rolling Hills Wildlife Adventure confronts a camera lens. 061113_s_RollingHills_zoo_06456.jpg
Video Ad Feedback
The photographer documenting mass extinction
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bat expert Rodrigo Medellin
Video Ad Feedback
Meet Mexico's 'bat man'
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cte highways whale shark card
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting nature's highways
23:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wetland migratory bird card
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting birds' migration routes
03:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
y2y video card
Video Ad Feedback
How animals cross one of the world's longest roads
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Buglife silver studded blue
Video Ad Feedback
A wildflower corridor across the UK could help save bees and butterflies
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wax palms video card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting the world's tallest palms
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maralliance video card 1
Video Ad Feedback
Why fishing communities in Belize are defending sharks
03:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The OceanXplorer ship, part of hedge fund founder, Ray Dalio's OceanX research mission
Video Ad Feedback
Hedge fund titan, Ray Dalio, on taking the plunge into ocean exploration
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
C2E Iceland Glaciers DV 1
Video Ad Feedback
Watch 3 decades of melting glaciers in one dramatic video
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
03 penguins new zealand c2e
Video Ad Feedback
Inside New Zealand's penguin rescue and rehab center
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kehkashan basu green hope foundation video card
Video Ad Feedback
Foundation gives 'Green Hope' around the world
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
andean condor video card 3.
Video Ad Feedback
Bringing back Andean condors from the brink of extinction
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jeremy shelton freshwater fish 04 video card
Video Ad Feedback
The untold story of South Africa's rivers
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thai tiger video card
Video Ad Feedback
In Thailand, these tigers are coming back with a roar
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New Zealand sea lions
Video Ad Feedback
New Zealand sea lions are back, and they're reclaiming human spaces
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jaguar video card image
Video Ad Feedback
Jaguars in Belize need this forest corridor to survive
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
lion defenders card video
Video Ad Feedback
Tribal warriors become lion defenders
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan is prime snow leopard habitat. Hussain estimates there around 30-50 snow leopards in the region around the 26 villages where he and his team work. Although it's hard to track these elusive animals, he says that at the moment the population is stable.
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting Pakistan's elusive snow leopards
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
shawn heinrichs video card 3
Video Ad Feedback
Cinematographer Shawn Heinrichs is inspiring people to protect our oceans
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
portugal rewild video card
Video Ad Feedback
Bringing back wolves to a Portuguese valley
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jeremy Jones POW 5
Video Ad Feedback
The snowboarder fighting to protect our winters
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A young cub alongside an adolescent male. The first cubs to be born at Samara in nearly 200 years are now approximately two years old.
Video Ad Feedback
Samara Private Game Reserve: How one family's rewilding project returned big cats to the Great Karoo
03:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Erika Cuellar thumbnail 2
Video Ad Feedback
Full of biodiversity, deserts also deserve protection
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
thomas pesquet
Video Ad Feedback
The astronaut caring for 'spaceship Earth'
04:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
08 carbfix climeworks
Video Ad Feedback
Icelandic company is turning CO2 into stone
04:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN