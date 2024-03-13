BAKHMUT, UKRAINE - MARCH 05: Ukrainian medic "Doc" with the 28th Brigade runs through a partially dug trench along the frontline on March 05, 2023 outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine. The Ukrainian Army medic, an Odessa dentist in civilian life, said was a guitarist in band Uragan Metal for 13 years before he joined the Army following the Russian invasion. Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian troops as part of an offensive to encircle Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Russia's stability hinging on result of Ukraine war, says expert
Amanpour
Senior fellow for the Russia & Eurasia program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Dara Massicot talks to Christiane Amanpour about what could happen if Ukraine loses its war against Russia.
Amanpour 15 videos
Russia's stability hinging on result of Ukraine war, says expert
23:42
Covid
Surgeon describes what it felt like 'living through a real horror movie'
12:42
AMAN QUEEN RANIA
Jordan's Queen Rania: War in Gaza 'a slow-motion mass murder of children'
16:38
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of Boris Yeltsin, the first president of the Russian Federation, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, on February 1, 2011. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI/ KREMLIN POOL/ MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP via Getty Images)
How moonlighting as a taxi driver fueled Putin's rise
03:47
Marlene Schiappa & Macron
France future-proofs abortion after U.S. reverses on women's rights
07:21
Amanpour Cockerell
The search for a Jewish homeland... in Texas
09:08
Amanpour Osorio
Communications Expert: Biden making election a contest between two potential futures
15:48
Amanpour Almog
'It is hell there': Former hostage describes being held in Gaza and the murder of her loved ones
26:57
Amanpour Barghouti
Film documents 'Palestine's Mandela'
16:13
Amanpour Oz
Fania Oz-Salzberger: Gaza war 'among the worst' we ever had to fight
12:55
gaza bashir dnt thumb vpx
'We have nothing': Children face starvation in Gaza as supplies run out
03:56
Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
What do Israelis see of Gaza and what do Palestinians think of October 7th? Two journalists discuss
16:05
Amanpour Mohammad Shtayyeh
'Revitalization of the Palestinian Authority means one thing: allow us to function,' says caretaker Palestinian Authority PM
17:28
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak speaks during a rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2023, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial programme. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Why this former Israeli Prime Minister was shocked by the US aid drop into Gaza
16:58
Amanpour Glasser
Donald Trump putting Supreme Court under tremendous stress, says political anaylst
05:19
