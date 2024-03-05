Palestinians walk past destroyed houses, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
What do Israelis see of Gaza and what do Palestinians think of October 7th? Two journalists discuss
Amanpour
Palestinian journalist Dalia Hatuqa and staff writer for "The Seventh Eye" Oren Persico discuss how Israel and Gaza view each other amid the current conflict.
Amanpour Mohammad Shtayyeh
'Revitalization of the Palestinian Authority means one thing: allow us to function,' says caretaker Palestinian Authority PM
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak speaks during a rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2023, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial programme. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Why this former Israeli Prime Minister was shocked by the US aid drop into Gaza
Amanpour Glasser
Donald Trump putting Supreme Court under tremendous stress, says political anaylst
Amanpour Archive Sarajevo Siege
Under siege: Civilians dodging sniper fire for food in Sarajevo
US President Joe Biden speaks with host Seth Meyers as they enjoy an ice cream at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream after taping an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York City on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Issues not clicks: Media critic blasts 'obsession' with Biden's age
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks while introducing a new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sneaker Con was founded in 2009 and is one of the oldest events celebrating sneakers, streetwear and urban culture. Trump addressed the event one day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Diet Coke and money troubles: Mary Trump on what keeps her uncle awake
navalny gravesite 01 VPX
Navalny is dead, but hope is not: Russian opposition journalist
Amanpour Hisham
Friendship, grief and the pain of exile: A discussion with novelist Hisham Matar
Amanpour Navalny SOT
He knew Navalny well. Here's why he still has hope
AMANPOUR JOSH PAUL
Biden tone shift on Gaza 'nice but not effective': Former State Department official
Amanpour Swisher
Kara Swisher: 'So much toxic waste flowed into the digital veins of the world'
Amanpour Regev
Amanpour questions top Netanyahu adviser on deadly aid incident
Jodie Foster Kali Reis
Jodie Foster & Kali Reis on kicking butt in 'True Detective'
Amanpour Wright
'We're a myth-making state': Lawrence Wright on Texas
