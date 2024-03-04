Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak speaks during a rally to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, in Tel Aviv on June 24, 2023, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial programme. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Why this former Israeli Prime Minister was shocked by the US aid drop into Gaza
Amanpour
Former Israeli leader Ehud Barak tells Christiane Amanpour why he thinks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "risking" Israeli security with his management of the war.
16:58
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
16:58
Amanpour
Amanpour Glasser
Donald Trump putting Supreme Court under tremendous stress, says political anaylst
05:19
Amanpour Archive Sarajevo Siege
Under siege: Civilians dodging sniper fire for food in Sarajevo
04:12
US President Joe Biden speaks with host Seth Meyers as they enjoy an ice cream at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream after taping an episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York City on February 26, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Issues not clicks: Media critic blasts 'obsession' with Biden's age
05:39
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump delivers remarks while introducing a new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Center on February 17, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Sneaker Con was founded in 2009 and is one of the oldest events celebrating sneakers, streetwear and urban culture. Trump addressed the event one day after a judge ordered the former president to pay $354 million in his New York civil fraud trial. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Diet Coke and money troubles: Mary Trump on what keeps her uncle awake
06:15
navalny gravesite 01 VPX
Navalny is dead, but hope is not: Russian opposition journalist
16:47
Amanpour Hisham
Friendship, grief and the pain of exile: A discussion with novelist Hisham Matar
14:16
Amanpour Navalny SOT
He knew Navalny well. Here's why he still has hope
02:04
AMANPOUR JOSH PAUL
Biden tone shift on Gaza 'nice but not effective': Former State Department official
09:16
Amanpour Swisher
Kara Swisher: 'So much toxic waste flowed into the digital veins of the world'
09:33
Amanpour Regev
Amanpour questions top Netanyahu adviser on deadly aid incident
13:40
Jodie Foster Kali Reis
Jodie Foster & Kali Reis on kicking butt in 'True Detective'
16:22
Amanpour Wright
'We're a myth-making state': Lawrence Wright on Texas
11:57
Amanpour Lazzarini
Halting UNRWA services would only 'plant the seed for further hatred,' says agency's chief
20:30
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on April 2, 2022, bodies of civilians lie on Yablunska street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, after the Russian army pulled back from the city. The first body on the picture has been identified as Mykhailo Kovalenko, who was shot dead by Russian soldiers according to relatives interviewed by AFP. When the 62-year-old arrived on Yablunska, he "got out of the vehicle with his hands up" to present himself to a checkpoint manned by Russian soldiers, said Artem, the boyfriend of Kovalenkos daughter. Still, the troops opened fire, said his daughter and his wife, who survived the attack by running away. - The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
'This is the face of the Russian world': Bucha, two years on
03:51
