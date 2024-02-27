EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on April 2, 2022, bodies of civilians lie on Yablunska street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, after the Russian army pulled back from the city. The first body on the picture has been identified as Mykhailo Kovalenko, who was shot dead by Russian soldiers according to relatives interviewed by AFP. When the 62-year-old arrived on Yablunska, he "got out of the vehicle with his hands up" to present himself to a checkpoint manned by Russian soldiers, said Artem, the boyfriend of Kovalenkos daughter. Still, the troops opened fire, said his daughter and his wife, who survived the attack by running away. - The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This is the face of the Russian world': Bucha, two years on
Amanpour
Evidence of mass murder in the Bucha district near Kyiv marked a turning point at the beginning of Russia's invasion. Bodies scattered along the streets, some burned, others with their hands tied behind their back. Now, as Ukraine enters the third year of war against Putin's forces, Christiane visits the community of Bucha to remember and reflect. This report contains some disturbing images.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / TOPSHOT - In this photo taken on April 2, 2022, bodies of civilians lie on Yablunska street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, after the Russian army pulled back from the city. The first body on the picture has been identified as Mykhailo Kovalenko, who was shot dead by Russian soldiers according to relatives interviewed by AFP. When the 62-year-old arrived on Yablunska, he "got out of the vehicle with his hands up" to present himself to a checkpoint manned by Russian soldiers, said Artem, the boyfriend of Kovalenkos daughter. Still, the troops opened fire, said his daughter and his wife, who survived the attack by running away. - The bodies of at least 20 men in civilian clothes were found lying in a single street Saturday after Ukrainian forces retook the town of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops, AFP journalists said. Russian forces withdrew from several towns near Kyiv in recent days after Moscow's bid to encircle the capital failed, with Ukraine declaring that Bucha had been "liberated". (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This is the face of the Russian world': Bucha, two years on
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
monica lewinsky reformation fashion
Video Ad Feedback
Why Monica Lewinsky is the new face of a major fashion brand
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
deep sea discovery chile vpx
Video Ad Feedback
A robot traveled to the deep sea. See what it found
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tesla Cybertruck
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: Tesla Cybertruck reviews from both Elon Musk fans and haters
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
taylor swift cancer fan vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See Taylor Swift's heartwarming surprise for 9-year-old with brain cancer
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Food vlogger Alex Augusti, also known as Just Food DXB.
Video Ad Feedback
Dubai food influencer reveals a hidden gem
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mexico City Valdés pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Experts warn one of world's largest cities may be out of water by summer
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Laken Hope Riley vpx
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the suspect in death of Augusta University student
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DEI college backlash Athena Jones vpx_00001401.png
Video Ad Feedback
College DEI programs are under attack. Here's why
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
death valley badwater bason lake
Video Ad Feedback
See rare experience at Death Valley National Park
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MOON
Video Ad Feedback
Why it's so difficult to land on the moon
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jam master jay vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
Trial around legendary musician's killing reveals his double life
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
California flooding McGinnis
Video Ad Feedback
Over 27 million California residents are under flood watches. CNN meteorologist explains
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
miami permission slip
Video Ad Feedback
See permission slip needed for some Miami students to read book by Black author
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roxane gay
Video Ad Feedback
Does your coworker smell? Hear what a NYT columnist says you should do
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
surgical robot in space pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows surgeons remotely controlling robot to perform simulated surgery in space
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN