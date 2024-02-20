ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Jonathan Glazer attends a red carpet for the movie "Te L'Avevo Detto" & "The Zone Of Interest" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'The Zone of Interest' director sees ourselves in the perpetrators of the Holocaust
Amanpour
Director Jonathan Glazer tells Christiane Amanpour that his film "The Zone of Interest" offers an interrogation of our own complicity in atrocity, and makes "grotesquely familiar" the perpetrators of evil.
12:01 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Jonathan Glazer attends a red carpet for the movie "Te L'Avevo Detto" & "The Zone Of Interest" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 20, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'The Zone of Interest' director sees ourselves in the perpetrators of the Holocaust
12:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kuleba ukraine Kyiv
Video Ad Feedback
'Every day of debate... means another death,' says Ukraine's Foreign Minister
15:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Mayorkas
Video Ad Feedback
'It will not slow me down': Alejandro Mayorkas responds to historic impeachment
11:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jodie Foster, Kali Reis in True Detective Night Country
Video Ad Feedback
'True Detective' stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on making the show their own
05:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
zelensky munich conference
Video Ad Feedback
Zelensky: 'Putin kills whoever he wants'
08:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Hillary Clinton told Amanpour about Navalny
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Hillary Clinton told Amanpour about Navalny
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A demonstrator carries a placard with a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people gather to attend a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on February 16, 2024, following the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny had died in an Arctic prison. Russian opposition leader Navalny died on February 16 at the Arctic prison colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region in northern Siberia where he was serving a 19-year-term. Russian authorities announced Navalny's death a month before an election poised to extend Russian President Putin's hold on power. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton: Navalny's death 'a result of Putin's brutality'
13:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Evgenia Kara-Murza
Video Ad Feedback
'My heart breaks': Wife of imprisoned Russian dissident reacts to Navalny's death
11:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Navalny
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny is going to be a 'role model for future generations', says Russian author
09:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Nina Khrushcheva
Video Ad Feedback
Navalny is 'immortal' as a symbol of resistance, says Russian historian
07:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Kurt Volker Philip Breedlove
Video Ad Feedback
Faltering support for Ukraine is 'affecting the solider on the battlefield', says former NATO commander
11:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Melting ice
Video Ad Feedback
Women are the key to combating the climate crisis, says leading scientist
16:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Damon on Amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
'Art as an act of defiance': Matt Damon on new documentary about U2's work in Bosnia
16:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Marwan Muasher
Video Ad Feedback
Most Palestinians and Israelis 'do not want a two-state solution', says former Jordanian foreign minister
14:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN