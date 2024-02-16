A demonstrator carries a placard with a picture of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as people gather to attend a rally in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on February 16, 2024, following the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny had died in an Arctic prison. Russian opposition leader Navalny died on February 16 at the Arctic prison colony in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region in northern Siberia where he was serving a 19-year-term. Russian authorities announced Navalny's death a month before an election poised to extend Russian President Putin's hold on power. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)
Hillary Clinton: Navalny's death 'a result of Putin's brutality'
Amanpour
On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Christiane Amanpour talks to former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton about the sudden death of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny.
13:40 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
