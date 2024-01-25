A Ukrainian soldier holds his position at the front line near the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, on December 14, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine aid delay 'having an effect on the battlefield,' says war reporter
Amanpour
Ukrainian journalist Yaroslav Trofimov joins Bianna Golodryga to talk about his new book "Our Enemies Will Vanish," which chronicles the conflict in his home country.
10:06 - Source: CNN
Ukraine aid delay 'having an effect on the battlefield,' says war reporter
10:06
Amanpour Maitlis Landler
How should the media cover Trump?
11:48
Shere Hite
Uncovering America's forgotten feminist trailblazer
13:41
04/02/2021 Tehran, Iran. Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women's rights advocate, has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all", according to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
'Not even the darkest cells of Evin have silenced her': Nobel laureate speaks out from jail
07:58
Amanpour VIllalobos
Texas border city mayor: 'I don't believe immigrants are poisoning the blood of America'
10:44
exp Amanpour Salam Fayyad intw 012201PSEG2 cnni world_00012124.png
After the war, who leads Gaza?
12:03
Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower for Manhattan federal court for the second defamation trial against him, in New York City on January 22, 2024. Writer E. Jean Carroll is seeking more than $10 million in damages in the civil trial, alleging that Trump defamed her in 2019 when he was president and she had just come out with her allegation, saying she "is not my type." This is separate to a civil case last year where another New York jury found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in a department store dressing room in 1996 and subsequently defaming her in 2022, when he called her a "complete con job." (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
'Trump's election would give a green light to autocracies around the world,' says political analyst
17:49
george conway amanpour jan 22
'Absolutely unprecedented': George Conway weighs in on Trump in 2024 election
02:29
Amanpour McNeil
Hundreds of thousands died due to poor COVID leadership, says science writer Donald McNeil
09:27
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference with defense minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS
'I believe this is the end of Netanayhu's era in politics,' says former Israeli FM
12:46
Sebastien and Jimmy Lai
'I've got to speak out for him,' says son of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai
16:36
DES MOINES, IOWA - JANUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center on January 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowans voted today in the state's caucuses for the first contest in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating process. Trump has been projected winner of the Iowa caucus. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
'Dread but not surprise': The world reacts to Trump's political comeback
08:30
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 07: Gavin Newsom (L) is sworn in as governor of California by California Chief Justice Tani Gorre Cantil-Sakauye (R) as Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom (C), watches on January 7, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Gavin Newsom will begin his first term as the 40th governor of California after serving as the 42nd Mayor of San Francisco as well as Lieutenant Governor of California since 2010 alongside outgoing governor Jerry Brown (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
How trauma and 'insane' inequity fuels Jennifer Siebel Newsom's crusade
07:34
Amanpour Diamond Bashir
Rifts emerge in Israel's war cabinet
07:46
iran pakistan attacks
Middle East turmoil: Understanding the Iran-Pakistan clash
02:35
