Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Ukraine aid delay 'having an effect on the battlefield,' says war reporter
10:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How should the media cover Trump?
11:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Uncovering America's forgotten feminist trailblazer
13:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Not even the darkest cells of Evin have silenced her': Nobel laureate speaks out from jail
07:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Texas border city mayor: 'I don't believe immigrants are poisoning the blood of America'
10:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
After the war, who leads Gaza?
12:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's election would give a green light to autocracies around the world,' says political analyst
17:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Absolutely unprecedented': George Conway weighs in on Trump in 2024 election
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of thousands died due to poor COVID leadership, says science writer Donald McNeil
09:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I believe this is the end of Netanayhu's era in politics,' says former Israeli FM
12:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I've got to speak out for him,' says son of jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai
16:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Dread but not surprise': The world reacts to Trump's political comeback
08:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How trauma and 'insane' inequity fuels Jennifer Siebel Newsom's crusade
07:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rifts emerge in Israel's war cabinet
07:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Middle East turmoil: Understanding the Iran-Pakistan clash
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN