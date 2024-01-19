Video Ad Feedback
How one South African food manufacturer is bringing home the bread
CNN's Clare Sebastian spoke with Premiere FMCG CEO, Kobus Gertenbach, about the company's strategy for weathering inflationary pressures and the plans for growth as one of South Africa's largest food manufacturers.
04:22 - Source: CNN
