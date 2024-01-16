Video Ad Feedback
Sandra Hüller, the most acclaimed actress of the year, on her two Oscar contenders
Star of 'Anatomy of a Fall', German actress Sandra Hüller talks about her whirlwind year and why she never wanted to play a fascist but broke that rule for Holocaust drama 'The Zone of Interest'.
12:53 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sandra Hüller, the most acclaimed actress of the year, on her two Oscar contenders
12:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Who is Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new President?
07:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UN relief chief: War in Gaza has brought famine with 'such incredible speed'
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' actress on the standout message she drew from the movie
03:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
It's the Barbie movie 'no one thought we needed'
05:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Give autocracy a chance: Democracy on the ballot in America
07:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the price we'll pay if Putin wins, warns senior US lawmaker
08:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Renowned composer Karl Jenkins: 'I'm addicted to writing music'
07:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli society views genocide case as a 'singling out of Israel', says political analyst
09:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
More strikes will be needed in Yemen to deter Houthis, says former US Colonel
07:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Reckless, moronic, idiotic statements' by ministers complicate Israel in genocide case, says former Israeli diplomat
13:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some Israeli intel officers 'shocked by what they were asked to do' in Gaza, says Israeli journalist
10:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Whole forces' of Ecuadorian state are after escaped drug lord, says govt. spokesperson
09:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Britain's position on Israel's war in Gaza is increasingly 'untenable,' says former Tory MP
08:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
11:14
Now playing- Source: CNN