CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sandra Hüller attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Sandra Hüller, the most acclaimed actress of the year, on her two Oscar contenders
Amanpour
Star of 'Anatomy of a Fall', German actress Sandra Hüller talks about her whirlwind year and why she never wanted to play a fascist but broke that rule for Holocaust drama 'The Zone of Interest'.
12:53 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Sandra Hüller attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Sandra Hüller, the most acclaimed actress of the year, on her two Oscar contenders
12:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Emily Y. Wu
Video Ad Feedback
Who is Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's new President?
07:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp Amanpour GRIFFITHS FST 011501PSEG1_00044328.png
Video Ad Feedback
UN relief chief: War in Gaza has brought famine with 'such incredible speed'
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
America Ferrera intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Barbie' actress on the standout message she drew from the movie
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
It's the Barbie movie 'no one thought we needed'
05:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Scott Galloway
Video Ad Feedback
Give autocracy a chance: Democracy on the ballot in America
07:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on June 21, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
This is the price we'll pay if Putin wins, warns senior US lawmaker
08:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Jenkins
Video Ad Feedback
Renowned composer Karl Jenkins: 'I'm addicted to writing music'
07:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Dahlia Scheindlin
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli society views genocide case as a 'singling out of Israel', says political analyst
09:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows Houthi forces boarding the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (Houthi Media Center via AP)
Video Ad Feedback
More strikes will be needed in Yemen to deter Houthis, says former US Colonel
07:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Hague Palestine Protests
Video Ad Feedback
'Reckless, moronic, idiotic statements' by ministers complicate Israel in genocide case, says former Israeli diplomat
13:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on January 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Some Israeli intel officers 'shocked by what they were asked to do' in Gaza, says Israeli journalist
10:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
violencia ecuador
Video Ad Feedback
'Whole forces' of Ecuadorian state are after escaped drug lord, says govt. spokesperson
09:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Independent candidate Rory Stewart speaks at the Mayoral debate during the WOW Women of the World Festival 2020 at Southbank Centre on March 06, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Britain's position on Israel's war in Gaza is increasingly 'untenable,' says former Tory MP
08:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on January 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
11:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN