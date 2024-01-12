This photo released by the Houthi Media Center shows Houthi forces boarding the cargo ship Galaxy Leader on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Yemen's Houthis have seized the ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen after threatening to seize all vessels owned by Israeli companies. (Houthi Media Center via AP)
More strikes will be needed in Yemen to deter Houthis, says former US Colonel
Amanpour
Retired US Colonel Peter Mansoor talks to Bianna Golodryga about how the Houthi militia could response after US-led strikes.
More strikes will be needed in Yemen to deter Houthis, says former US Colonel
The Hague Palestine Protests
'Reckless, moronic, idiotic statements' by ministers complicate Israel in genocide case, says former Israeli diplomat
TOPSHOT - A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on January 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Some Israeli intel officers 'shocked by what they were asked to do' in Gaza, says Israeli journalist
violencia ecuador
'Whole forces' of Ecuadorian state are after escaped drug lord, says govt. spokesperson
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Independent candidate Rory Stewart speaks at the Mayoral debate during the WOW Women of the World Festival 2020 at Southbank Centre on March 06, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Britain's position on Israel's war in Gaza is increasingly 'untenable,' says former Tory MP
TOPSHOT - A smoke plume erupts over Khan Yunis from Rafah in the southern Gaza strip during Israeli bombardment on January 8, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
One day, Israeli strikes will go 'too far': One expert's fear of a wider war
Amanpour Levy
'We cannot continue with this blindness': Famed Israeli columnist on Israel after October 7
Biden charleston remarks
'This is a dangerous moment for democracy', says political analyst John Avlon
Amanpour Bobi Wine
Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine on how his music landed him in 'good trouble'
TOPSHOT - A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 5, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
'We're already in a regional war, it's a low-boil war,' says Mideast expert
Amanpour Longwell
Trump's nomination is 'inevitable' says political analyst Sarah Longwell
Amanpour Lenny
Lenny Kravitz on 'trying to get to a better world'
Timothy Snyder Amanpour screengrab
Yale historian: 2024 will be a stress test for demoracy
Amanpour Gemma Connell
'I have never in my humanitarian career seen the level of suffering,' says UN's humanitarian lead in Gaza
Afua Hirsch Peter Frankopan Amanpour
From Napoleon to Nina Simone, authors Afua Hirsch & Peter Frankopan put history's greats under the microscope
