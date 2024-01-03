Afua Hirsch Peter Frankopan Amanpour
From Napoleon to Nina Simone, authors Afua Hirsch & Peter Frankopan put history's greats under the microscope
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour speaks to author Afua Hirsch and Oxford professor Peter Frankopan about their new podcast "Legacy", where they debate the impact of history's most influential characters.
11:35 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
11:35
Amanpour Kuleba
No plan B for Ukraine, 'we're confident in plan A,' says foreign minister
13:16
Amanpour Habib
'I'm afraid that we are really approaching a regional war,' says Lebanese Foreign Minister
09:26
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 4: In this handout image supplied by COP28, DECEMBER 4: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks onstage at the Global Climate Action Through Fostering Sustainable Finance panel in Al Waha Theatre during the UNFCCC COP28 Climate Conference at Expo City Dubai on December 04, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The COP28, which is running from November 30 through December 12, is bringing together stakeholders, including international heads of state and other leaders, scientists, environmentalists, indigenous peoples representatives, activists and others to discuss and agree on the implementation of global measures towards mitigating the effects of climate change. (Photo by Mahmoud Khaled /COP28 via Getty Images)
Exclusive: IMF chief urges Americans to 'cheer up' about state of economy
15:39
Lebanese emergency responders gather at the site of a strike, reported by Lebanese media to be an Israeli strike targeting a Hamas office, in the southern suburb of Beirut on January 2, 2024.
Death of senior Hamas leader in Beirut 'a message to all Hamas operatives,' says Israeli analyst
17:54
Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, December 17, 2023.
Pope Francis 'listening to the experiences of LGBTQ people,' says leading U.S. reverend
10:46
Amanpour Patel Pahuja
Sexual violence in India: One family's pursuit of justice for their daughter
17:37
GAZA CITY, GAZA - OCTOBER 31: A view from the area after Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, on October 31, 2023. Palestinians, including children killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp, Interior Ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Israeli attacks continue on the 25th day in Gaza. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
'There are no safe zones' in Gaza, says ICRC president
06:35
Amanpour Stoltenberg
Aid to Ukraine 'is not charity, but an investment in our own security,' says NATO chief
11:14
Amanpour Brent
The rush to save Ukraine's precious Jewish legacy
06:06
Amanpour Brous
'The only future is a shared future,' says American rabbi on the day after the Gaza war
14:31
Magen Hamze Amanpour
'We are creating hope': Palestinian and Israeli peace activists on building bridges
19:30
John Kerry Amanpour
'What worries me now is greed': John Kerry on COP28 agreement
12:55
FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz (not pictured) in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
'Netanyahu is ruining Israel for his own good,' says Israeli analyst
14:31
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 13: COP26 President Alok Sharma attends the Closing Plenary of the COP26 Climate Summit at SECC on November 13, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Many of the 190 country delegations are supporting the "imperfect" text of the Glasgow Climate Pact as they see it keeping alive the goal to limit global heating to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The text also requires countries to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
'The beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era,' says fmr. COP president.
05:25
