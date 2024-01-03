Video Ad Feedback
From Napoleon to Nina Simone, authors Afua Hirsch & Peter Frankopan put history's greats under the microscope
Christiane Amanpour speaks to author Afua Hirsch and Oxford professor Peter Frankopan about their new podcast "Legacy", where they debate the impact of history's most influential characters.
11:35 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
From Napoleon to Nina Simone, authors Afua Hirsch & Peter Frankopan put history's greats under the microscope
11:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
No plan B for Ukraine, 'we're confident in plan A,' says foreign minister
13:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm afraid that we are really approaching a regional war,' says Lebanese Foreign Minister
09:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: IMF chief urges Americans to 'cheer up' about state of economy
15:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Death of senior Hamas leader in Beirut 'a message to all Hamas operatives,' says Israeli analyst
17:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Pope Francis 'listening to the experiences of LGBTQ people,' says leading U.S. reverend
10:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sexual violence in India: One family's pursuit of justice for their daughter
17:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'There are no safe zones' in Gaza, says ICRC president
06:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Aid to Ukraine 'is not charity, but an investment in our own security,' says NATO chief
11:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The rush to save Ukraine's precious Jewish legacy
06:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The only future is a shared future,' says American rabbi on the day after the Gaza war
14:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'We are creating hope': Palestinian and Israeli peace activists on building bridges
19:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What worries me now is greed': John Kerry on COP28 agreement
12:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Netanyahu is ruining Israel for his own good,' says Israeli analyst
14:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era,' says fmr. COP president.
05:25
Now playing- Source: CNN