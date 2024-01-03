Amanpour Kuleba
No plan B for Ukraine, 'we're confident in plan A,' says foreign minister
Amanpour
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks with Christiane Amanpour about additional military aid his country urgently needs and describes Russia's recent massive bombardment of Kyiv.
Source: CNN
