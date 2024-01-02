Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: IMF chief urges Americans to 'cheer up' about state of economy
In an exclusive interview, the IMF's Managing-Director Kristalina Georgieva tells Christiane Amanpour that the US economy will have a "definite" soft landing after inflation woes and she explains why she thinks Ukraine has "earned" the world's support.
