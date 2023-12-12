Video Ad Feedback
Exploring the 'Great Spine of Africa'
South African explorer Steve Boyes has been traversing the river systems of Africa in an ambitious series of expeditions, as part of Rolex's Perpetual Planet Initiative. Traveling in wooden canoes, Steve and his team are establishing ecological baselines in areas never before explored for science.
03:38 - Source: CNN
Call to Earth 148 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Exploring the 'Great Spine of Africa'
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wild beavers return to London's wetlands for the first time in 400 years
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Photographer captures images of Hong Kong's thriving nocturnal wildife
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South Africans are learning to live with 'urban' baboons
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
An outbreak of malaria is endangering birds in the sub-antarctic
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Saving the Hawaiian 'akikiki
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The seaweed solution
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why farmers are sprinkling volcanic dust in their fields
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Preserving a rare and elusive creature
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rewilding a golf course
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scientists are fighting to preserve this Balkan river
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How puppies can save Mongolia's grasslands
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conservation leader urges people to reconnect with nature
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How 'Living Seawalls' can help coastal communities
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Endangered snails bred in captivity are released into the wild
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A symbol of hope': the endangered cockatoos thriving 2,000 miles from home
03:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bursting the bubble on climate change
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Restoring a tropical island paradise
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Submarine that sucks plastic from the ocean tested in the US
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Kristine Tompkins is a rewilding pioneer
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Mexico City needs more bugs
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Protecting the land of the spirit bear
04:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Saving one of the world's most trafficked birds
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN