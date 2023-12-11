Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian Authority in Ramallah will be driven out 'one way or another', says its former foreign minister
Nasser-Al-Kidaw, the nephew of former PLO leader Yasser Arafat, tells Christiane Amanpour that the Palestinian Authority's current leadership has been an "absolute failure."
12:30 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian Authority in Ramallah will be driven out 'one way or another', says its former foreign minister
12:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This war goes to show that Netanyahu has failed, says outgoing Israeli Labor leader
11:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter: Music takes us to a spiritual place
12:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What's needed is a 'new chapter' for the region and for Israel, says Israeli entrepreneur
09:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist injured by Israeli shells pays tribute to his colleague who was killed
10:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this maverick billionaire was blocked from climate summit port
06:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The West lacks 'guts and the moral courage' to oppose Israeli govt., says Middle East expert
05:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Narges Mohammadi's children speak to CNN in exclusive interview
04:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Phase out fossil fuel emissions before talk about phasing out fossil fuels, says Emirati minister at COP28
11:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jacob Collier is making the world his instrument
15:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'No matter how long it takes, we keep standing,' says Ukrainian minister
08:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Author Tim Alberta: 'Something has changed with the American Christian'
15:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tom Hanks describes his 'out of body' experience while watching moon landing mission
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A trip to the Moon with Tom Hanks
17:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli peace activist: 'Contribute to compassion instead of hatred'
14:52
Now playing- Source: CNN