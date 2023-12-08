Video Ad Feedback
Journalist injured by Israeli shells pays tribute to his colleague who was killed
AFP video journalist Dylan Collins talks about the day he and his colleagues were hit by two Israeli tank shells and pays tribute to Lebanese journalist Issam Abdallah who was killed in the blast.
Journalist injured by Israeli shells pays tribute to his colleague who was killed
What's needed is a 'new chapter' for the region and for Israel, says Israeli entrepreneur
Why this maverick billionaire was blocked from climate summit port
The West lacks 'guts and the moral courage' to oppose Israeli govt., says Middle East expert
Narges Mohammadi's children speak to CNN in exclusive interview
Phase out fossil fuel emissions before talk about phasing out fossil fuels, says Emirati minister at COP28
Jacob Collier is making the world his instrument
'No matter how long it takes, we keep standing,' says Ukrainian minister
Author Tim Alberta: 'Something has changed with the American Christian'
Tom Hanks describes his 'out of body' experience while watching moon landing mission
A trip to the Moon with Tom Hanks
Israeli peace activist: 'Contribute to compassion instead of hatred'
From academia to Netflix stardom: Meet newcomer Aria Mia Loberti
Are reports of sexual violence on October 7th being ignored?
Ukrainian filmmaker captures the scene in Mariupol at the start of the war
