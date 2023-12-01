Video Ad Feedback
How a 1976 mass kidnapping changed how the world sees childhood trauma
Before the events of Chowchilla in 1976, the concept of childhood trauma didn't really exist. But child psychiatrist Dr. Lenore Terr changed that. Her worked paved the way toward accepting that not only was childhood trauma real, it had long-lasting effects.
