Luis Moreno Ocampo Gaza Israel Justice Argentina Election Milei_00031723.png
Argentine President-elect Milei is not like Trump or Bolosnaro, says former Junta prosecutor
Amanpour
Bianna Golodryga speaks to former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, about the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas and they discuss the recent election result in his native Argentina.
09:52 - Source: CNN
