Assembling AFCON: How to plan Africa's biggest sporting event
CNN's Eleni Giokos speaks to key players involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is being hosted by Ivory Coast in January 2024.
Connecting Africa 6 videos
How cargo has boosted African airlines
Why Vodacom wants to be a pan-African tech player
Audiobooks app will spread the word on African storytelling
Trucking firm wants to shake up cargo deliveries
Safaricom wants to connect Africa with online money
