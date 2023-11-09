Video Ad Feedback
An autonomous lifeboat could reach drowning people faster
Scottish tech company Zelim has designed unmanned rescue boats to recover people at sea, while protecting others from risking their lives to save them.
05:28 - Source: CNN
Tech For Good 23 videos
Video Ad Feedback
An autonomous lifeboat could reach drowning people faster
05:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How 'smart underwear' could more intimately monitor your health
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Wellness apps are surging in popularity
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Robotic companion Moxie wants to be friends with your child
05:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
With a VR headset, doctors can step into their patients' shoes
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Coding is the new literacy': How STEM toys teach kids programming skills
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Engaging students with gamified learning
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The rise of online learning: How Byju's became India's biggest edtech company
06:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Karate champion uses a high-tech sensor to manage her diabetes
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How gloves brought the music back to the maestro
04:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How a deaf dancer uses tech to feel music
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Affordable prosthetics are changing lives
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Pakistani comedian battling sexism
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How Nicolas Hamilton, brother of Lewis, overcame his disability to become a racing driver
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former refugee develops a video game that helps others
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Robot suitcase designed as travel companion for blind people
03:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The art of digitizing ancient calligraphy
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This archaeologist is using drones to uncover ancient Peruvian sites
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sculptor creates fantastical VR worlds to protect marine life
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Deaf filmmaker uses vibrating suit to 'feel' music
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Painter creates art with her eyes
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Blind percussionist fulfils dream of playing in an orchestra
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Village grandmother becomes a YouTube celebrity in India
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN