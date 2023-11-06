AMMAN, JORDAN- NOVEMBER 4: Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint press conference on November 04, 2023 in Amman, Jordan. The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made several trips to the region following the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, on October 7. (Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images)
'If the West Bank explodes then you're looking at a broader conflict', says Jordan's Foreign Minister
Amanpour
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discusses his concerns about escalating violence in the West Bank, which neighbors Jordan, and he tells her that his country hopes to make further aid drops in Gaza.
17:05
Benzi Sanders
Ex-IDF soldier criticizes Israeli government over 'catastrophic mistake'
01:24
- Source: CNN
AMB JANE HARTLEY
Israel has the right to defend itself 'in accordance with humanitarian law and the rules of war,' says US Ambassador to the UK
05:26
- Source: CNN
JOHN SAWERS
'You can kill individuals, you can't kill an idea,' says Britain's former spymaster
06:18
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - A man walks between the bodies wrapped in shrouds of those killed in Israeli bombardment in Deir Balah in the central Gaza Strip, at the Shuhada Al-Aqsa hospital in the same city on November 6, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)
'I can't believe that humanity can go this low': Fatah politician on Gaza bombing
07:49
- Source: CNN
KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 15: Children crying because of Israeli air raids on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Many Gazan citizens have fled to the south following warnings from the Israeli government to do so. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 300,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
It is in Israel's vital interest to defend Gazan civilians, says former Israeli politician
11:44
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Sameh Shoukry
Egyptian Foreign Minister: World must stop paying just 'lip service' to two-state solution
08:33
- Source: CNN
BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Caster Semenya of Team South Africa competes in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama on February 18, 2023 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for World Athletics )
I'm different but that doesn't make me 'less a woman':Caster Semenya discusses new memoir
12:06
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Pelosi
Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi presents a 'mosaic of broken America'
06:42
- Source: CNN
jabalya camp gaza
'The Gaza Strip is being strangled by the siege', says UNRWA Chief
13:20
- Source: CNN
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Third Belt and Road Forum on October 18, 2023, in Beijing, China. President of Russia Putin and other leaders gathered at the Belt and Road forum, hosted by Chinese Government. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)
Russia 'has crossed all the red lines already' in war between Israel and Hamas, says Israeli analyst
07:17
- Source: CNN
gaza
His plans for postwar Iraq were ignored. Now this former State Dept. official is worried for Gaza
14:04
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ashrawi
Hanan Ashrawi: Every Palestinian is shaken to the core
10:57
- Source: CNN
Meirav Leshem Gonen
We want 'proof of life': Mother of hostage taken by Hamas makes desperate plea
11:57
- Source: CNN
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks during a briefing on US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan on February 11, 2020 in New York. - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a "Swiss cheese" deal. "We reject the Israeli-American plan," which "throws into question the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," Abbas said, brandishing a large map of Palestine as conceived by the US proposal. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden said Israel has a right to defend itself, so 'what did he expect?' asks fmr. Israeli PM
09:35
- Source: CNN