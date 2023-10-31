Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert speaks during a briefing on US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace plan on February 11, 2020 in New York. - Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump's Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a "Swiss cheese" deal. "We reject the Israeli-American plan," which "throws into question the legitimate rights of the Palestinians," Abbas said, brandishing a large map of Palestine as conceived by the US proposal. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden said Israel has a right to defend itself, so 'what did he expect?' asks fmr. Israeli PM
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert talks to Christiane Amanpour about the latest updates from the region and he responds to US concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
