Biden said Israel has a right to defend itself, so 'what did he expect?' asks fmr. Israeli PM
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert talks to Christiane Amanpour about the latest updates from the region and he responds to US concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Biden said Israel has a right to defend itself, so 'what did he expect?' asks fmr. Israeli PM
We want 'proof of life': Mother of hostage taken by Hamas makes desperate plea
'This is not a Hollywood movie,' cautions Zelensky's chief diplomatic advisor
'Netanyahu has to go,' says Israeli journalist
'The level of desperation is growing by the hour', says head of ICRC mission in Gaza
Maine journalist: 'I wish I could say everyone was fine'
'We are finding ourselves more and more socially atrophied': Esther Perel's mission to save our social skills
Newsom: For US and China, 'divorce is not an option'
Russia's latest offensive 'is failing,' says Ukrainian government advisor
'Our leaders on both sides need to go,' says veteran Israeli hostage negotiator
Gaza's health system in its 'death throes,' says doctor
'I thought I knew something about our enemy, but none of us imagined this,' says leading Israeli journalist
Robin Wright: Hostage release a 'token move'
'Over 200 trucks' waiting to enter Gaza through Rafah crossing, says Egyptian aid worker
'Humanitarian workers are operating in dreadful conditions in Gaza,' says IFRC spokesperson
