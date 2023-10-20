Video Ad Feedback
Bishop TD Jakes and Sarah Jake Roberts: The father-daughter duo changing lives together
Bishop TD Jakes and Sarah Jake Roberts, from the renowned Potter's House in Dallas, Texas, share their special bond with CNN's Stephanie Busari during a visit to Lagos, Nigeria.
Inside Africa 51 videos
Bishop TD Jakes and Sarah Jake Roberts: The father-daughter duo changing lives together
Your AI doctor will see you now: How technology is disrupting medicine and beyond in South Africa
Fly fishing in Southern Africa reels in competitors
How technology is aiding some of Africa's largest agricultural producers
How do you build a successful business? Cape Town's female entrepreneurs hold the answers
Impact entrepreneurs in West Africa
Africa's tech transformers
South African businesses are capitalizing on a global wellness boom
Cameroon's tech-preneurs
Okavango all-stars: Life inside Botswana's natural paradise
Culture to agriculture: The innovators driving social change in Senegal
Designing the future: Architects of southern Africa
Bright ideas: Ghanaian entrepreneurs innovating with solar power
The women driving Senegal's fashion industry
Eco-mission: The African designers transforming everyday objects
How Namibian giraffes are making a comeback
From satellites to underwater cameras: The planet-saving tech in Africa
Plant-based in Africa: These entrepreneurs are paving the way
The entrepreneurs inspiring innovation in Africa
The Ivorians impacting their communities through education
Zimbabwe's electric revolution
Kigali's inspiring skyline
The innovators designing 'smart' solutions in East Africa
The women behind West Africa's tech boom