Yair Lapid
Video Ad Feedback
Former Israeli prime minister: We are not weak right now, we are angry
Amanpour
Christiane Amanpour talks to Israeli opposition leader, and former prime minister, Yair Lapid about his thoughts on Israel's emergency government and how he thinks the war with Hamas could end.
12:02 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
Yair Lapid
Video Ad Feedback
Former Israeli prime minister: We are not weak right now, we are angry
12:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Mustafa Barghouti
Video Ad Feedback
'This is an attack not on Hamas, it's an attack against 2.3 million people in Gaza', says Palestinian politician
09:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Egeland Gaza
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli order for civilians to evacuate northern Gaza is 'impossible and illegal,' says NGO head
05:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ghassan Abu-Sittah
Video Ad Feedback
'The health system is unable to cope,' says British-Palestinian surgeon in Gaza
07:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mark regev amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli PM adviser: Israelis 'have every right to be angry' about initial reaction to Hamas attack
10:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Harari
Video Ad Feedback
Yuval Noah Harari: Hamas' aim was 'to assassinate any chance for peace'
10:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Palestinians mourn during the funeral of a relative, killed in an Israeli strike, in Gaza City on October 10, 2023. Israel said it recaptured Gaza border areas from Hamas as the war's death toll passed 3,000 on October 10, the fourth day of gruelling fighting since the Islamists launched a surprise attack. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Gaza doctor: 'People are dying'
07:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour music festival
Video Ad Feedback
'It wasn't a war, it was a slaughter': Israeli festival survivor describes horrors
07:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Arevalo
Video Ad Feedback
'I believe that democracy will be upheld,' says Guatemalan President-elect
11:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Gaza
Video Ad Feedback
'We are full of fear of what has happened and what is going to happen,' says Palestinian poet in Gaza
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - This aerial photo show heavily damaged buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City on October 10, 2023. Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on October 10 and said the bodies of 1,500 Islamist militants were found in southern towns recaptured by the army in gruelling battles near the Palestinian enclave. (Photo by BELAL AL SABBAGH / AFP) (Photo by BELAL AL SABBAGH/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas 'will pay like the Nazis paid in Europe,' says former IDF intel chief
08:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A man carries mattresses through rubble in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on October 11, following overnight Israeli airstrikes.
Video Ad Feedback
'We remain committed to the law of armed conflict,' says IDF spokesperson
05:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ehud Barak
Video Ad Feedback
Hamas attacks on Israel a 'major failure of intelligence, of operations up to the top political leadership': Former Israeli PM
12:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Israel attack
Video Ad Feedback
'A parent's worst nightmare': Relative of five Israeli hostages shares their story
04:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john kirby 11102023
Video Ad Feedback
US National Security Council's John Kirby gives update on US response to violence in Israel
07:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN