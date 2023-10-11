john kirby 11102023
US National Security Council's John Kirby gives update on US response to violence in Israel
Amanpour
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby updates Christiane Amanpour on how the US is responding to the recent violence in Israel.
Amanpour extremism
What's behind the rise of the far right in Europe? Two experts explain
14:41
Amanpour Mounk
Why 'The Identity Trap' is a political trap too, according to one author
12:45
exp Former Israeli Prime Minister Barak live 101001PSEG1 cnni world_00021908.png
Former Israeli Prime Minister says the government 'is now relatively weak'
02:47
israel festival massacre
'They want to kill me': Survivor of Israeli festival speaks out
04:22
Amanpour Karina Ariev
Sister of kidnapped Israeli soldier: 'She basically called to say goodbye'
07:27
Amanpour Egeland Gaza
'A horrific situation': Jan Egeland on Hamas attack and the airstrikes on Gaza
04:32
Amanpour Gaza
'No shelters, no bunkers and no safe zones' in Gaza, says humanitarian worker
04:37
Amanpour Efraim Halevy
'The system has suffered a very, very seismic shock': Former Mossad Director
06:07
A Palestinian sits on the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
'You cannot expect us to feed and fuel the same enemy who is butchering us,' says Israeli army spokesperson
10:48
A relative of an Israeli missing since a surprise attack by Hamas militants near the Gaza border, is overcome by emotion during a press conference in Ramat Gan, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
'This is a nightmare that turned into our reality,' says former Israeli FM Tzipi Livni
08:09
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2023.
'Conservatives aren't the only voice who should interpret our laws,' says constitutional law professor
12:24
Amanpour Norman Ornstein
'We are in a very, very difficult place': A political scientist's take on the turmoil in Congress
10:44
Ruth Simmons
'I am extremely hopeful, and I have to be hopeful': Ruth Simmons on a life in education
19:29
Amanpour Elissa Slotkin
'Save yourselves. Fix your party': US House Democrat on the Republican party amid motion to oust House Speaker
07:00
