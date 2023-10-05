Amanpour 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I am extremely hopeful, and I have to be hopeful': Ruth Simmons on a life in education
19:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Save yourselves. Fix your party': US House Democrat on the Republican party amid motion to oust House Speaker
07:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She Came To Me': Looking at the poignant side of life through a comic lens
12:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Love, charity & peanuts: US President Jimmy Carter at 99
06:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McGhee on government shutdown: Democracy vs. 'stalemate and crisis'
11:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Evan is not being forgotten': Wall Street Journal reporter on the fight to free Evan Gershkovich
09:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh? A former US mediator of the conflict explains
10:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She was a woman of force': Colleagues remember Diane Feinstein
12:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A climate crime': British Green Party Deputy Leader on UK's controversial oilfield plans
06:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Solution to migration 'will not be walls and bullets': Isabel Allende calls for compassion with her new novel
13:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Economist Betsey Stevenson: Labor should get a 'big share' of what they produce
11:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It is a personal focus for me to de-occupy all the territory,' says Ukraine's new defense minister
12:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Pat Ryan: 'We need more patriots in Congress'
15:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why politics is 'a horrible, horrible profession,' according to Rory Stewart
16:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
If Russia wins, 'this will be the end of peaceful cooperation,' says German Foreign Minister
16:44
Now playing- Source: CNN