US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on September 19, 2023. Gershkovich was detained in March during a reporting trip to the Urals and accused of spying -- charges that he, the US government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, vehemently deny. In August his pre-trial detention was extended by three months. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Evan is not being forgotten': Wall Street Journal reporter on the fight to free Evan Gershkovich
Amanpour
The Wall Street Journal world coverage chief Gordon Fairclough talks to Bianna Golodryga about what is being done to free US journalist Evan Gershkovich.
09:19 - Source: CNN
Amanpour 15 videos
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on September 19, 2023. Gershkovich was detained in March during a reporting trip to the Urals and accused of spying -- charges that he, the US government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, vehemently deny. In August his pre-trial detention was extended by three months. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Evan is not being forgotten': Wall Street Journal reporter on the fight to free Evan Gershkovich
09:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Matthew Bryza
Video Ad Feedback
What is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh? A former US mediator of the conflict explains
10:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Feinstein
Video Ad Feedback
'She was a woman of force': Colleagues remember Diane Feinstein
12:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rosebank oilfield
Video Ad Feedback
'A climate crime': British Green Party Deputy Leader on UK's controversial oilfield plans
06:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Isabel Allende Amanpour
Video Ad Feedback
Solution to migration 'will not be walls and bullets': Isabel Allende calls for compassion with her new novel
13:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Stevenson
Video Ad Feedback
Economist Betsey Stevenson: Labor should get a 'big share' of what they produce
11:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Rustem Umerov
Video Ad Feedback
'It is a personal focus for me to de-occupy all the territory,' says Ukraine's new defense minister
12:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ryan
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Pat Ryan: 'We need more patriots in Congress'
15:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Independent candidate Rory Stewart speaks at the Mayoral debate during the WOW Women of the World Festival 2020 at Southbank Centre on March 06, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Why politics is 'a horrible, horrible profession,' according to Rory Stewart
16:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Baerbock
Video Ad Feedback
If Russia wins, 'this will be the end of peaceful cooperation,' says German Foreign Minister
16:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on September 6, 2023. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
From prison to prime minister: Amanpour speaks with Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim
15:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Ann Patchett
Video Ad Feedback
Author Ann Patchett on taking 'love and joy and connection' seriously
16:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he arrives for a meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Zelensky is in the nation's capital to meet with lawmakers after attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Fmr. U.S. Nato Ambassador: US frustration is growing because 'we don't see an end in sight' in Ukraine
13:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Amanpour Nuland
Video Ad Feedback
Senior U.S. diplomat: 'We need to address all these global problems together'
12:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan attends the 34th ASEAN Coordinating Council meeting in Jakarta on September 4, 2023. (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by WILLY KURNIAWAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Singapore will not become 'vassal state' between China and US, says foreign minister
09:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN