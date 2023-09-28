mexico migrants dodge checkpoint walk talk culver_00004605.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch families duck around a migration checkpoint
Migrants heading towards the US catch a van on their journey. But when they get near a checkpoint they have to walk. CNN's David Culver follows them on the road.
01:19 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
mexico migrants dodge checkpoint walk talk culver_00004605.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch families duck around a migration checkpoint
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fetterman
Video Ad Feedback
Senator explains why he wears casual clothes to work
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A still from a video shows an individual who appears to be Travis King, third from right, deplaning after landing at Kelly Field near San Antonio early Thursday, September 28, 2023. King, an American serviceman, was returned to US custody from North Korea.
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Travis King steps foot back on US soil
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jason Dean Billingsley, suspect in murder of Pava LaPere.
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about repeat offender suspect in Baltimore tech CEO's death
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anchors amazon lawsuit screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
The US government is suing Amazon. How this might impact you
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
philadelphia looting freeman vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Foot Locker, Lululemon ransacked after crowd of juveniles loot
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump conway split nyag
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway explains how ruling is 'not good for Donald Trump'
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cassidy hutchinson ISO tapper interview lead
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Mark Meadows told former aide about working with Trump
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump George/Jeb
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to blame the wrong Bush brother for Iraq war in latest gaffe
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Joe Biden UAW remarks 092623 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Biden speak to autoworkers on the picket line in Michigan
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hunter biden rudy giuliani SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani and his former attorney
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new Russia vid
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy sent members home for the weekend yesterday amid House Republicans' divisions over a continuing resolution to fund the government before the September 30 deadline. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked McCarthy if he's worried about getting ousted. Hear his response
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi msnbc vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi asked if Menendez should resign. Hear her response
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm very pro-choice': Watch Trump's evolving position on abortion
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Sen. Bob Menendez delivers a statement on Monday, September 25.
Video Ad Feedback
Bob Menendez predicts the outcome of his indictment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa asteroid 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN