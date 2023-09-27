Video Ad Feedback
Solution to migration 'will not be walls and bullets': Isabel Allende calls for compassion with her new novel
Prolific author Isabel Allende talks to Christiane Amanpour about her new novel "The Wind Knows My Name," the current crisis on the U.S. southern border and why she feels freer now than ever before.
13:10 - Source: CNN
